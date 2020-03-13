Formidable Asset Management LLC Invests $631,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 731.3% in the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 46,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 41,115 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 122,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,281,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,461,000 after purchasing an additional 969,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $2,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

NYSE:BMY opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

