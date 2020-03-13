Formidable Asset Management LLC Invests $680,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $248.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.51. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $248.56 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

