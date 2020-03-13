Formidable Asset Management LLC Invests $732,000 in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,322,385,000 after purchasing an additional 236,791 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,903,776,000 after acquiring an additional 91,215 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,385,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $575,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,043 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,399,000 after acquiring an additional 154,094 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Amgen by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,494,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,177,000 after acquiring an additional 194,987 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.36.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $182.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.97 and a 200 day moving average of $218.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

