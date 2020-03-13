Formidable Asset Management LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Teradyne by 2,891.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $581,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,601.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,159. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $49.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.39. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.84 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.62.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

