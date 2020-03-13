Formidable Asset Management LLC Makes New $525,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 992 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 634.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 25.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 13.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.64.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $386.22 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.43 and a 1 year high of $576.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $522.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $483.23. The company has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

