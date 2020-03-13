Formidable Asset Management LLC Makes New $880,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,804 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 49,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34,959 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of AT&T by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 774,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,271,000 after acquiring an additional 74,875 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of AT&T by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 64,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 36,808 shares during the period. 56.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $31.33 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

