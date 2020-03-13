Formidable Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.13.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $88.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.45 and a 200-day moving average of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $86.32 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $294.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

