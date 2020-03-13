Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total transaction of $510,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,198 shares of company stock worth $1,468,269. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $149.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.84. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $143.91 and a 52-week high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.27.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

