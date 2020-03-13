Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $55.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average is $80.05. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $85.92.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

