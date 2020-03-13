Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes $256,000 Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Southern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Southern by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Southern by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cfra upped their price target on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.96.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,219,326 shares of company stock valued at $140,078,535. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

