Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes $382,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC opened at $133.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $129.24 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.95.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In related news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $228.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.65.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

