Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes $420,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $3,059,000. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 22,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $594,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $27.20 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $132.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average is $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

