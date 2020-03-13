Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes $582,000 Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Duke Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

NYSE DUK opened at $80.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.70%.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,526. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

