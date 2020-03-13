Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes $640,000 Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,326,227,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,698,203,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $734,890,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $719,424,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $463,245,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

NYSE:TFC opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

