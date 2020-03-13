Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 81,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average is $40.26. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

In related news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock worth $12,930,668. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

