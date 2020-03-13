Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,652 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.64. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.