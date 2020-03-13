Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $49.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $49.21 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.