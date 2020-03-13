Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,628 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $231,806,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,461,802,000 after acquiring an additional 614,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,708,324,000 after acquiring an additional 539,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $250.41 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.15. The company has a market cap of $263.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

