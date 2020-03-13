Formidable Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after buying an additional 61,079 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 207,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day moving average is $70.33. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $45.12 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.