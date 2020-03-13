Frank Ashton Purchases 2,234 Shares of Athelney Trust PLC (LON:ATY) Stock

Athelney Trust PLC (LON:ATY) insider Frank Ashton acquired 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £4,847.78 ($6,376.98).

LON:ATY opened at GBX 210 ($2.76) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and a PE ratio of -4.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 209.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 217.52. Athelney Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 254.02 ($3.34).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a GBX 9.30 ($0.12) dividend. This is a boost from Athelney Trust’s previous dividend of $9.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 4.77%. Athelney Trust’s payout ratio is presently -0.19%.

About Athelney Trust

Athelney Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company carries on business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with prospects of long-term capital growth with the risks inherent in small cap investment minimized through a spread of holdings over various industries and sectors.

