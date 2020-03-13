freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FNTN. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €22.30 ($25.93) target price on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €20.41 ($23.73).

FRA FNTN opened at €14.77 ($17.17) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €19.57 and its 200-day moving average is €19.83. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a one year high of €32.92 ($38.28).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

