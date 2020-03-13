Frontline Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 5,561 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 220% compared to the typical volume of 1,737 call options.

FRO stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Frontline has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). Frontline had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Frontline’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

FRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Frontline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,417,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

