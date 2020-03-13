FY2020 EPS Estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Raised by Analyst

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $100.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.14%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

NSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -166.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

