Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $175,000 Investment in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 30,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PML opened at $11.60 on Friday. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

