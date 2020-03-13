Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of BioXcel Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTAI. ValuEngine raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from to in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $21.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.58. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.18. Equities analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

