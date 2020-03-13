GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.50 ($23.84) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €26.84 ($31.21).

G1A opened at €17.71 ($20.59) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €20.54 ($23.88) and a 1 year high of €30.32 ($35.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.22.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

