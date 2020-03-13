General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,624,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $843,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404,966 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $4,015,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in General Electric by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 44,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $7.23 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

