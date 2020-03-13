General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the February 13th total of 94,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 253,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.75 price objective on shares of General Moly in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Moly stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of General Moly worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

General Moly stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. General Moly has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.45.

About General Moly

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

