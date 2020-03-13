Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $222,872.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,706 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,461. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.93. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.