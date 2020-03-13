GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Insider Emma Walmsley Purchases 8 Shares

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley bought 8 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,569 ($20.64) per share, for a total transaction of £125.52 ($165.11).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 17th, Emma Walmsley sold 11,680 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,661 ($21.85), for a total transaction of £194,004.80 ($255,202.32).

On Tuesday, February 11th, Emma Walmsley bought 7 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,726 ($22.70) per share, for a total transaction of £120.82 ($158.93).

On Friday, January 10th, Emma Walmsley bought 7 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($23.68) per share, for a total transaction of £126 ($165.75).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,404.60 ($18.48) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,485.20 ($19.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,686.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,718.46. The company has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. UBS Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,773 ($23.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($22.89) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,845.87 ($24.28).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

