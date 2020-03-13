Global Medical REIT Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,152 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,874% compared to the typical daily volume of 109 call options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GMRE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. National Securities started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

NYSE GMRE opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $20.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.44 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 11.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

