Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €7.60 Price Target for Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.70 ($7.79) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Independent Research set a €6.80 ($7.91) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.53 ($7.59).

FRA DBK opened at €4.87 ($5.66) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.30. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a fifty-two week high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

