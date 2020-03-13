GQG Partners LLC Acquires 102,981 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,338,557 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,981 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 3.0% of GQG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GQG Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of Adobe worth $441,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Griffin Securities upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $285.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $357.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $252.03 and a one year high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

