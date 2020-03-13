GQG Partners LLC Acquires 6,307 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of GQG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $121,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,111.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $832.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,428.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,323.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,520.93.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

