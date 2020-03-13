GQG Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 491,576 Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 491,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,549,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from to in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $157.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $152.47 and a 1-year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

