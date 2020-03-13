GQG Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,049 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Pfizer stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average is $37.27. The company has a market cap of $178.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

