GQG Partners LLC Has $189.34 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

GQG Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,109,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 409,263 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.3% of GQG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $189,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after acquiring an additional 29,532 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

ADP opened at $130.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $125.86 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.68. The stock has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

