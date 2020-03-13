GQG Partners LLC Has $245.74 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 255,687 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.7% of GQG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. GQG Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Lockheed Martin worth $245,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,387,419 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,249,000 after buying an additional 225,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,179,000 after buying an additional 195,309 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9,334.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 149,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 147,678 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 167,028.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,554,000 after buying an additional 116,920 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $311.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $292.53 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $415.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.77.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

