GQG Partners LLC Has $352,000 Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

GQG Partners LLC decreased its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 499,902 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,662,267,000 after acquiring an additional 528,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,114,215,000 after acquiring an additional 186,285 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $939,547,000 after acquiring an additional 194,629 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,425,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $659,527,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,510,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,773,000 after acquiring an additional 64,026 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.00.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,989,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,068 shares of company stock worth $33,334,060. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BDX stock opened at $220.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $220.54 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.42 and its 200-day moving average is $258.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

