GQG Partners LLC Has $98.27 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,698 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Intuitive Surgical worth $98,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $457.53 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.15 and a 52-week high of $619.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $575.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.09. The company has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $610.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.14.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $666,484.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,567.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

