GQG Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,991,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,905 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 2.6% of GQG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $369,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 89.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,902,000 after buying an additional 91,565 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $826,408.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 361,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,678,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,277 shares of company stock worth $17,046,466 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

NYSE:ICE opened at $75.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.58. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $72.47 and a 12-month high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

