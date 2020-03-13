GQG Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

GQG Partners LLC cut its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 141,665 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC owned about 0.48% of EPAM Systems worth $55,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $619,422,000 after purchasing an additional 138,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,127 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,157,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $73,843,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 309,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,645,000 after buying an additional 85,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $163.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $248.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.02 and its 200 day moving average is $205.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.10.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

