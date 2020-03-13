GQG Partners LLC Purchases 1,071,004 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071,004 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises 2.4% of GQG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. GQG Partners LLC owned 0.27% of AstraZeneca worth $349,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Seascape Capital Management acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $1,590,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,363,000 after purchasing an additional 91,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.28. AstraZeneca plc has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $116.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.56.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 106.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.68.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

