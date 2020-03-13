GQG Partners LLC Purchases 27,025 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 628.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,025 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $11,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Teleflex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Teleflex by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Teleflex by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 67,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Teleflex by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $378.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.64.

Teleflex stock opened at $297.71 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $271.56 and a twelve month high of $398.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $367.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total transaction of $72,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,571.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,150 shares of company stock worth $405,542 over the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

