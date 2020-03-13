GQG Partners LLC Purchases 997,961 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8,478.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 997,961 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.5% of GQG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. GQG Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Accenture worth $212,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Accenture by 3,501.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,898,000 after acquiring an additional 992,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,889,000 after acquiring an additional 550,509 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,181,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,409,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,836,000 after acquiring an additional 388,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Accenture by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 959,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,023,000 after acquiring an additional 359,574 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.30.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $152.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.25 and its 200-day moving average is $198.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $147.08 and a 52 week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

