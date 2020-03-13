GQG Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,655,275 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $86,415,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBD. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 50.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

BBD stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. Banco Bradesco SA has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

