GQG Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 104,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,047,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 19.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

