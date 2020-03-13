GQG Partners LLC Sells 1,108,790 Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

GQG Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,810,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,108,790 shares during the period. Infosys makes up about 2.3% of GQG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. GQG Partners LLC owned 0.75% of Infosys worth $328,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in Infosys by 111.7% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.09 to $13.53 in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Shares of INFY opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.50. Infosys Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

