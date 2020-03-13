GQG Partners LLC Sells 1,302,496 Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

GQG Partners LLC decreased its stake in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,758,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,302,496 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC owned 0.54% of Yandex worth $76,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.89. Yandex NV has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $48.95.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $15.67. The firm had revenue of $51.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.82 billion. Yandex had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $20.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yandex NV will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YNDX. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Yandex from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.