GQG Partners LLC Sells 2,188,921 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

GQG Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,032,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,188,921 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $99,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 56,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AQN. Raymond James set a $16.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.59.

Shares of AQN opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $16.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $439.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.